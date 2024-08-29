NHTSA closes two preliminary probes into Fisker's Ocean SUVs

The U.S. auto safety regulator said on Wednesday it has closed two separate probes into Fisker's Ocean SUVs over an alleged door malfunction and a loss of brake performance after the electric-vehicle startup issued recalls to fix the problems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had in April opened a preliminary evaluation into 6,781 Fisker cars made in 2023, after complaints that riders were unable to open the door from either the interior or exterior door handle.

The EV firm, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, had recalled certain Ocean vehicles to fix the door issue in June.

The recall remedy included an inspection procedure for all four doors and replacement of the outer door handle if a fault is found, the agency said in a notice.

The NHTSA had opened a separate probe in January into 7,745 Ocean models over complaints alleging partial loss of regenerative braking over low traction surfaces, without alerting the driver.

The agency's Office of Defects Investigation said it was aware of six minor crashes and one injury due to the brake failure.

The NHTSA said last week Fisker was recalling 7,745 vehicles due to an unexpected reduction in regenerative braking, which captures energy lost when cars slow down and pumps it back into the battery.

The company was fixing the issue through an over-the-air software update, which is expected to enhance the vehicle brake system's ability to adapt to various driving scenarios.

Fisker had also announced recalls in June for thousands of cars in North America and Europe due to faulty software and non-compliance with safety standards.

