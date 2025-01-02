Tata Motors posts single-digit growth in December, Punch became the highest seller in 2024

Despite having a strong SUV portfolio with internal combustion engine and electric powertrain-propelled models such as the Nexon , Punch , Safari , Harrier , Curvv etc, Tata Motors couldn't fetch a double-digit sales growth in December 2024, like its rivals Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai , Toyota , Mahindra , MG Motors did. The homegrown auto giant registered just one per cent growth last month compared to the same month of 2023.

Tata Motors sold a total of 44,289 units of passenger vehicles in December 2024, up one per cent from 43,675 units recorded in the same month of 2023. The number combines both domestic and international sales of Tata Motors. In the Indian market alone, the auto company sold 44,230 units last month, up by two per cent from 43,470 units retailed in the same month a year ago. These numbers combine the automaker's ICE and EV numbers. Tata Motors further stated that while the overall sales registered just a single-digit growth, its electric vehicles registered a double-digit growth. In December last year, the auto OEM sold 5,562 units of electric cars, up from 5,006 units sold in December 2023, marking an 11 per cent growth.

In the last quarter, between October and December last year, Tata Motors sold a total of 139,829 passenger vehicles, marking a one per cent growth over 138,455 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Electric car sales of the automaker grew by six per cent during the same period to 16,119 units up from 15,232 units sold in the Q3 of FY24.

Tata Punch was the brand's bestseller in 2024

Tata Punch SUV, which is sold in both petrol, CNG and electric powertrain options, was the bestselling passenger vehicle of the brand in 2024. The Tata Punch sold more than 200,000 units to emerge as the highest-selling car model in India in CY24.

Speaking on the overall sales performance of the carmaker, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, the OEM registered strong growth in its SUV portfolio with new product introductions built on a multi-powertrain strategy. He also stated that SUV volumes for the brand grew a robust 19 per cent. “The PV industry posted moderate growth in CY24 and is expected to touch a sales volume of 4.3 million units, with strong growth in the SUV segment and sustained traction for emission-friendly powertrains. In Q3 FY25, the industry saw a strong revival, driven by increased retail in the festive season," Chandra said, further adding “In Q3FY25, we recorded wholesales of 139,829 units (1% growth vs Q3FY24), and retail sales growth of six per cent over Q3FY24. New product launches including Curvv, Curvv.ev, Nexon CNG and Nexon.ev 45 have been well received. In EVs, we recorded 16,119 units of wholesales, recording 19 per cent growth in the domestic personal segment, while fleet volumes declined due to the expiry of the FAME II subsidy."

