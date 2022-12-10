PM Modi to inaugurate India’s most hi-tech expressway tomorrow: Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set inaugurate what is being termed as the 'most hi-tech- expressways in India. The 701-km long Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway is expected to cut down travel time between the two cities by road by almost one third. The expressway, which will have several features including EV charging stations at regular intervals, will be thrown open to commuters from Sunday, October 11. Only the first phase of the expressway will be operational at the beginning.

PM Modi will open the 520-km stretch of the expressway, connecting Nagpur with religious hotspot Shirdi tomorrow. Eknath Shinde, chief minister of Maharashtra, said, "Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will be a game changer project. The travel time of 18 hours will come down to six to seven hours. Mumbai and Nagpur will come closer and trade will increase. It will also help farmers."

Built at a cost of cost of ₹49,250 crore, the expressway will connect 10 districts of the state. It will also be connected to the upcoming Delhi-Mumbai Expressway which is expected to be completed next year. The eight-lane expressway, which will be one of the longest in India, will bring down travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur to around six to seven hours from 18 hours taken currently. It will have a speed limit of 150 kms which will bring down travel time from Mumbai to Aurangabad to just four hours.

Some of the salient features of the expressway are tunnel lighting and improved street lighting, along with digital signage throughout. Toll at the expressway will be charged automatically on the basis of distance travelled between the entry and exit points. It will also be a Zero Fatality expressway where CCTV surveillance and free telephone booths will be provided at every 5 kms to report any accident or emergency.

The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway will also be friendly for electric vehicles. One may keep aside the worry of short ranges offered on EVs as the expressway is expected to offer an EV charging station after every 50 kms.

The expressway will also allow facility to land an airplane, in case of any emergency or war-like situation. This facility is also available on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway where fighter jets can be landed.

The expressway, which will pass through several wildlife sanctuaries, will offer around nine green bridges or overpasses and 17 underpasses for wild animal movements.

First Published Date: