HT Auto
Home Auto News Morth Confident To Construct 12,000 Km National Highway In Fy23

MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is confident of achieving the highway construction target of 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. To achieve the target, the pace of construction has been increased across India, said MoRTH secretary Alka Upadhyaya. She also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already realised around 2,850 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode in the second phase, while the third phase is in the advanced stage to realise the target by the end of the current financial year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023. (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023. (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023. (HT_PRINT)
NHAI has increased pace of national highway construction to reach its target by March 2023.

The MoRTH secretary has further stated that a total of 4,766 km of national highways have been constructed by November 2022, as compared to 5,118 km constructed in the same period of the previous fiscal. The ministry claims to have constructed 10,237 kilometres in 2019-20, 13,327 kilometres in 2020-21 and 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22.

Also Read : Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking about the construction of national highways, the MoRTH secretary said that the extended monsoon had dampened the pace of work, which is why the pace has been increased lately to reach the target by March 2023, reports PTI. She also added that NHAI would prioritise awarding new projects and speed up the construction of national highways to complete the awarded projects. "NHAI will undertake asset monetisation under different modes, including toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model and InvIT in order to meet the asset monetisation target of 23,000 crore this year," she added.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Kabira Mobility Km 3000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 3000
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Komaki Xgt Km (HT Auto photo)
Komaki Xgt Km
₹42,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Kabira Mobility Km 4000 (HT Auto photo)
Kabira Mobility Km 4000
₹1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
155 cc
₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hero Xpulse 200 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200
199.6 cc
₹1.13 - 1.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Aprilia Sxr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Sxr 125
124.45 cc
₹1.15 - 1.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Meanwhile, the union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that the new greenfield project, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March 2024. This 285.3 km long four-lane expressway project is being built at a cost of 17,000 crore and once completed, it is claimed to significantly reduce travel time between the two major cities in southern India.

First Published Date: 09 Jan 2023, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: national highway expressway
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Bike_Sales_1
Two-Wheeler sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is available for booking again. Details here
Toyota Hilux pickup truck is available for booking again. Details here
Gloster expensive by ₹1 lakh as MG Motor hikes price across all models
Gloster expensive by 1 lakh as MG Motor hikes price across all models
Over half of all Tesla cars sold globally in 2022 were made at Giga Shanghai
Over half of all Tesla cars sold globally in 2022 were made at Giga Shanghai
Mahindra Thar 4X2 introduced at ₹9.99 lakh. Here's what it offers
Mahindra Thar 4X2 introduced at 9.99 lakh. Here's what it offers
Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 prices hiked by up to ₹1 lakh
Kia Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6 prices hiked by up to 1 lakh

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city