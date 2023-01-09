MoRTH confident to construct 12,000 km national highway in FY23

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is confident of achieving the highway construction target of 12,000 kilometres for the current financial year. To achieve the target, the pace of construction has been increased across India, said MoRTH secretary Alka Upadhyaya. She also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already realised around ₹2,850 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode in the second phase, while the third phase is in the advanced stage to realise the target by the end of the current financial year.

The MoRTH secretary has further stated that a total of 4,766 km of national highways have been constructed by November 2022, as compared to 5,118 km constructed in the same period of the previous fiscal. The ministry claims to have constructed 10,237 kilometres in 2019-20, 13,327 kilometres in 2020-21 and 10,457 kilometres in 2021-22.

Also Read : Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking about the construction of national highways, the MoRTH secretary said that the extended monsoon had dampened the pace of work, which is why the pace has been increased lately to reach the target by March 2023, reports PTI. She also added that NHAI would prioritise awarding new projects and speed up the construction of national highways to complete the awarded projects. "NHAI will undertake asset monetisation under different modes, including toll-operate-transfer (TOT) model and InvIT in order to meet the asset monetisation target of ₹23,000 crore this year," she added.

Meanwhile, the union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari has said that the new greenfield project, Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March 2024. This 285.3 km long four-lane expressway project is being built at a cost of ₹17,000 crore and once completed, it is claimed to significantly reduce travel time between the two major cities in southern India.

First Published Date: