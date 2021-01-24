Mercedes-Benz recalls 1,400 2021 S-Class sedans over steering concerns

Widely regarded as the best luxury car maker, Mercedes-Benz has issued recall for its recently launched flagship model, the S-Class, soon after entering production. According to Business Insider, the luxury sedan is equipped with shorter inner tie rods, which could lead to serious steering problems. These rods are not reliable for proper driving, thus making the car comparatively more accident prone.

All the owners of the 2021 S-Class have been contacted by Mercedes Benz and have been suggested to consult an authorised dealer, where the service technicians can look into the inner tie rods, inspect them and replace the same, if necessary. These services will be provided without any additional cost.

According to Business Insider, a company spokesperson said that around 1,400 cars, which have already been delivered to customers, are being recalled for inspection, through a letter informing the owners containing the word "immediately".

The automaker said, “We apologize for this additional workshop visit and hope for your understanding", Business Insider quoted.

Apart from this, earlier this month, the German carmaker launched the ‘Maestro Edition’ of its flagship S-class, priced at ₹1.51 crore (ex-showroom, all India). Besides, the company rolled out the latest version of Mercedes me connect technology with three new features, the company said in a release.

Moreover, the deliveries of the new S-Class in North America may start soon, while new versions of the S-Class, including the hybrid-plug in AMG, are said to be in works.