Nexon to Creta: 10 diesel cars you can buy under 15 lakh

Here is a list of India's most affordable diesel cars and SUVs
Tata Altroz is India's most affordable diesel car priced from ₹8.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new Kia Sonet, launched at ₹9.80 lakh, is also one of the most affordable diesel cars in India
Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, offered with 1.5-litre engine, is priced from ₹9.95 lakh
The older iteration of the SUV, called Bolero, comes at a starting price of Rs 9.98 lakh
Mahindra's latest SUV XUV 3XO also offers diesel engine at an affordable rate
Tata Nexon SUV, rival to the XUV 3XO, also offers diesel powertrain just above ₹10 lakh
Hyundai Venue, another rival to Nexon, offers diesel engine at less than ₹15 lakh
Creta, the best-selling compact SUV in India, also offers diesel variants at less than ₹15 lakh