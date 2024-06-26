Nexon to Creta: 10 diesel cars you can buy under 15 lakh

Published Jun 26, 2024

Here is a list of India's most affordable diesel cars and SUVs

Tata Altroz is India's most affordable diesel car priced from 8.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The new Kia Sonet, launched at 9.80 lakh, is also one of the most affordable diesel cars in India

Mahindra Bolero Neo SUV, offered with 1.5-litre engine, is priced from 9.95 lakh

The older iteration of the SUV, called Bolero, comes at a starting price of Rs 9.98 lakh

Mahindra's latest SUV XUV 3XO also offers diesel engine at an affordable rate

Tata Nexon SUV, rival to the XUV 3XO, also offers diesel powertrain just above 10 lakh

Hyundai Venue, another rival to Nexon, offers diesel engine at less than 15 lakh

Creta, the best-selling compact SUV in India, also offers diesel variants at less than 15 lakh
