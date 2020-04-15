Mercedes-Benz India sells 2386 units in Q1, strengthens online offering

Mercedes-Benz India announced on Wednesday that it had sold 2386 units of cars in the Indian market in the first quarter of 2020 (January, February and March) and that despite numerous challenges, remains committed to boosting sales numbers in the months to come.

Underlining the macro-economic headwinds and the coronavirus pandemic as major challenges at hand, Mercedes said it has managed to strengthen its online sales channels to reach out to more customers. Its e-commerce venture was launched in October of 2019 and the German auto giant believes that a significant part of its total sales would be made online by 2025.

As such, there has been an increased focus on other new modes of digital sales as well, including a customer journey experience which is completely online. A number of other car manufacturers like Hyundai and Tata Motors have brought most of their dealers under one online sales channel in a bid to reach out to customers in a safe and convenient manner.

Aside from increasingly going digital, Mercedes has also said that it is collaborating closely with its retail partners to jointly address this challenging situation at hand. The company also stated that paramount for it and its dealer network is supporting existing customers in any way required.

The company had already halted operations in India temporarily since March 21 which was then followed by the closure of dealerships by the time the first phase of national lockdown was announced in the country. That has not stopped Mercedes from reaching out and chipping in in the battle against coronavirus and it is helping in the construction of a hospital in Chakan (near Pune), among several other measures.