Mercedes Benz India plans 15 new launches in 2021

Despite a bad year, when it saw a drop of more than 40 per cent in sales, luxury carmaker Mercedes Benz remains positive in attitude to bounce back in 2021. The German auto giant plans to go on product offensive in India this year with as many as 15 new and facelift products to improve its performance.

In 2020, Mercedes Benz India sold just 7,893 cars across the country, which is far less than 13,786 units it sold in 2019. To be precise, that is 42.7 per cent less than previous year. But then, Covid-19 pandemic had its impact on the sales figures. Yet, the carmaker managed to bounce back in the last quarter of the year to register a growth of 40 per cent. The last four months saw Mercedes sell 2,886 units, more than 36 per cent of its total sales last year.

Speaking during a conference on Wednesday, Martin Schwenk, managing director and CEO, Mercedes Benz India, said, “2020 remained an unprecedented year for the industry and we are glad to make a strong sales recovery for us and our dealers. We are particularly satisfied with the strong Q4 performance registering a 40% growth over Q3, and continuing the sales momentum from the preceding quarters."

Despite the challenges, Mercedes-Benz introduced 10 new products last year, including its first all-electric luxury SUV EQC in India and the first ‘Made in India AMG’, GLC 43 Coupe. Going forward, the German carmaker is even more ambitious with a plan to launch 15 new products.

The new products will be a mix of new models as well as some facelifted models. Mercedes plans to introduce the all-new A-Class Limousine, new GLA, and AMG GT Black Series starting April this year.

“We remain cautiously optimistic and are confident of continuing the sales momentum gained, despite facing pandemic triggered market upheavals. Mercedes-Benz India cautiously optimistic and we back it up with 15 new or renewed products and innovations in doing business. 2021 will be a product packed year, which we are confident will translate into excitement for customers and our dealer partners," said Schwenk.

Mercedes has already begin 2021 with the launch of its flagship S-class Maestro Edition priced at ₹1.51 crore (ex-showroom all India). S-Class Maestro Edition integrates additional features and the latest connected car technology in addition to other features such as Magic Sky Control with a panoramic sunroof, front seats with memory package, among others.

"In 2021, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest in connected car technology, along with the most desirable products and their updates. Mercedes me connect has been a distinct differentiator in the luxury car segment since its inception and we are excited with the overwhelming response for our connected car technology," Martin Schwenk had said.

Mercedes-Benz India has unveiled it's 2021 motto coined as 'Reimagining Excellence', which not only aims to launch these 15 products, but also create a personalised 'physidigital experience' for its customers for a better retail experience.