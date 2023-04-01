Maruti Suzuki sells 1.70 lakh cars in March, Fronx and Jimny to launch soon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that they sold 1,70,071 units in March 2023. This figure includes 1,36,787 units sold to the domestic market, 3,165 units sold to other OEMs and the export figures stood at 30,119 units. Maruti Suzuki sold the most number of compact vehicles which include Baleno, Celerio, Ignis, Tour S, Swift and Dzire. The manufacturer still faced a shortage of electronic components in FY 2022-23 and they say that they took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

For the full financial year 2022-2023, the manufacturer posted its highest-ever sales of 19,66,164 units. The total sales figures include domestic sales of 16,44,876 units which is a growth of 20.5 per cent over FY 2021-22, sale to other OEMs is 61,995 units and highest ever exports of 2,59,333 units.

The mini segment which consists of Alto and S-Presso sold 15,491 units in March 2023. The compact vehicles sold the most as the sales figures stood at 82,314 units. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,384 units of Ciaz in March which is significantly more than last year during the same period as the figure stood at just 300 units. The sales of utility vehicles stood at 25,001 units. This segment comprises of Grand Vitara, Brezza, S-Cross, XL6 and Ertiga. The sales of Eeco fell from 11,995 to 9,221 units.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki is working on launching the Fronx and the Jimny in the Indian market. Both vehicles were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023. The Fronx will sit between the Baleno and the Brezza. The Jimny is coming to India in its 5-door avatar to increase the practicality quotient of the off-roader. Jimny will be sold in two variants, both will be offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The engine on duty will be a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder unit. It produces 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque.

