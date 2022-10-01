Maruti Suzuki reports sales figures of 1,76,306 units in September 2022

Maruti Suzuki is still facing a shortage of semiconductors. However, they are taking all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that they sold a total of f 1,76,306 units in September 2022. This consists of domestic sales of 1,50,885 units, sales to other OEM of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units. The company also reported that they are still facing a shortage of electronic components which has had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. However, Maruti Suzuki did take all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The mini segment which consists of Alto and S-Presso clocked 29,574 units in September 2022 whereas last year during the same year, the sales figures were 14,936.

The compact segment which combines Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR sold 72,176 in September this year. Whereas, last year this figure stood at 20,891 units.

The Ciaz clocked 981 units last year in September. This figure increased to 1,359 units this year. Eeco's sales figures increased from 7,844 units to 12,697 this September. Finally, there are the utility vehicles which consist of Grand Vitara, XL6, S-Cross, Ertiga and Brezza. In September 2021, the sales figures were 18,459. Now, it has increased to 32,574 units. The export sales figures for the manufacturer also increased from 17,565 to 21,403 units.

The latest offering from Maruti Suzuki is the Grand Vitara. It is their new flagship SUV and the second SUV in the mid-size segment to offer a strong hybrid engine. The second SUV to offer a strong hybrid engine is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which shares the underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. There is also a mild-hybrid engine on offer with both SUVs.

The price of the Grand Vitara starts at ₹10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

