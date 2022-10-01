HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki reports sales figures of 1,76,306 units in September 2022

Maruti Suzuki is still facing a shortage of semiconductors. However, they are taking all possible measures to minimise the impact.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Oct 2022, 18:27 PM
Grand Vitara is the newest Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian car market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the biggest launch from the company in 2022 and is prepping to dream big in a bigger segment - the mid-size SUV category. The company may have come in late but is coming in hot.
The Grand Vitara from Maruti Suzuki sports a prominent front grille which is flanked on either side with three-pod LED DRLs and head light units in a square casing.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands on 17-in alloy wheels in dual-tone hues. The minimalist character line on the side and the large windows lends it a classic appearance.
The Grand Vitara gets LED tail lights and a light bar across the trunk door.
Cargo space at the back is decent on the mild-hybrid variants (in pic) but the addition of a big battery in the strong-hybrid models leads to compromised space.
A look at the all-black interiors with Champagne Gold accents on the strong hybrid model of the Grand Vitara.
The strong-hybrid model comes with the solitary e-CVT option.
The strong-hybrid model of the Grand Vitara also gets an all-digital 4.2-inch TFT driver display.
Head-Up Display or HUD is also reserved for the strong hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara.
The panoramic sunroof is available on the top variant of the mild-hybrid trim and all variants of the strong-hybrid trim of the Grand Vitara.
A look at the Black and Bordeaux colour theme inside the manual variant of the Grand Vitara.
The five-speed manual stick inside the Grand Vitara is the one to choose if one is looking favorably at the Suzuki AllGrip Select which enables the SUV to tackle conditions off the tarmac.
All variants of the Grand Vitara are powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor and while the strong-hybrid motor ensures a claimed mileage of around 28 kmpl, the mild-hybrid variant claims to return around 20 kmpl.
The Grand Vitara offers a combined power output of 114 bhp and offers 122 Nm of torque in the strong-hybrid iteration. On the mild-hybrid model, it offers 101 bhp and 136.8 Nm of torque.
While it may not be as exciting or engaging to drive as some of its turbo-engine-powered Korean rivals, the Grand Vitara has a planted drive trait with the e-CVT working to click the numbers precisely. Even the six-speed torque convertor unit fares reasonably well.
The Grand Vitara is not very eager around sharp turns and there is some degree of body roll. But its straight-line stability and mature character on high speeds ought to earn it several accolades.
Grand Vitara is the newest Maruti Suzuki model in the Indian car market.
Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced that they sold a total of f 1,76,306 units in September 2022. This consists of domestic sales of 1,50,885 units, sales to other OEM of 4,018 units and exports of 21,403 units. The company also reported that they are still facing a shortage of electronic components which has had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. However, Maruti Suzuki did take all possible measures to minimise the impact.

The mini segment which consists of Alto and S-Presso clocked 29,574 units in September 2022 whereas last year during the same year, the sales figures were 14,936.

The compact segment which combines Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR sold 72,176 in September this year. Whereas, last year this figure stood at 20,891 units.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV review: Drives clean, plays dirty, stands tall)

The Ciaz clocked 981 units last year in September. This figure increased to 1,359 units this year. Eeco's sales figures increased from 7,844 units to 12,697 this September. Finally, there are the utility vehicles which consist of Grand Vitara, XL6, S-Cross, Ertiga and Brezza. In September 2021, the sales figures were 18,459. Now, it has increased to 32,574 units. The export sales figures for the manufacturer also increased from 17,565 to 21,403 units.

The latest offering from Maruti Suzuki is the Grand Vitara. It is their new flagship SUV and the second SUV in the mid-size segment to offer a strong hybrid engine. The second SUV to offer a strong hybrid engine is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder which shares the underpinnings with the Grand Vitara. There is also a mild-hybrid engine on offer with both SUVs.

The price of the Grand Vitara starts at 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 19.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor.

First Published Date: 01 Oct 2022, 18:25 PM IST
