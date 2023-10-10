Maruti Suzuki receives show cause notice worth over 16 lakh from customs dept

Maruti Suzuki in a regulatory filing on Monday has stated that it has received a show cause notice worth ₹16,27,085 from the customs department. The automaker has stated in its regulatory filing that the customs department has alleged that Maruti Suzuki has evaded customs duty worth over ₹16 lakh by wrongly availing BCD concession based on the end use of the imported goods from foreign suppliers.

Maruti Suzuki has further stated that it received the show cause notice from the customs department on October 9, 2023. The car manufacturer further said that it would file a reply to the show cause notice before the adjudicating authority. The auto manufacturer also said that there was no impact on the financial, operation or other activities of the company due to the show cause notice.

This comes as the latest addition to the list of troubles Maruti Suzuki has been facing over the last few weeks. The show cause notice from the customs department for allegedly evading customs duty comes within days of Maruti Suzuki receiving an income tax notice and show cause notice from the GST Authority.

Just a few days ago, the Goods & Services Tax authorities issued a show cause notice to the auto company on September 29. Maruti Suzuki received the show cause notice from the GST Authority seeking a pending tax of ₹193.3 crore. Right after that, it received a ₹2,159.7 crore income tax draft assessment order. In a regulatory filing, the car manufacturer said that it received a draft assessment order on October 3 from the Income Tax Authority for the financial year 2019-2020. However, the automobile company claimed that there was no impact on its financial, operation or other activities due to this draft assessment order.

