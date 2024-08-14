HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki Faces 3.8 Crore Customs Duty Demand. Here's Why

Maruti Suzuki faces 3.8 crore customs duty demand. Here's why

By: PTI
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 19:10 PM
According to a regulatory filing, the company has received a show cause notice from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Import), Air Cargo Comp
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki has stated that there is no major impact on financial, operation or other activities due to this notice
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has received a show cause notice from customs authority demanding payment of differential duty of over 3.8 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the company has received a show cause notice from the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Import), Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai.

"In this show cause notice, the authority has asked the company to provide the reasons for claiming custom duty exemption on the import of certain category of goods and to pay the differential duty of 3,81,37,748 along with applicable interest and penalty," it said.

There is no major impact on financial, operation or other activities due to this notice, the company added. Shares of the company were trading 0.34 per cent higher at 12,206.85 apiece on the BSE.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 19:10 PM IST
TAGS: maruti suzuki

