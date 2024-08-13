HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki begins exports of made-in-India Fronx coupe SUV to Japan

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Aug 2024, 18:27 PM
  • The first consignment saw over 1,600 examples of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx shipped to Japan from the Pipavav port in Gujarat.
The made-in-India Fronx is the first Maruti Suzuki SUV to be launched in Japan, marking a huge milestone for the brand's Indian arm
The made-in-India Fronx is the first Maruti Suzuki SUV to be launched in Japan, marking a huge milestone for the brand's Indian arm

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has commenced exports of the made-in-India Fronx coupe SUV to Japan. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be the brand’s first SUV offering to be launched in Japan marking a key achievement for the brand’s Indian operations. The Fronx has been a top seller for the company in India and is already being exported to several key markets globally.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx exports begin to Japan

The first consignment saw over 1,600 examples of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx shipped to Japan from Gujarat’s Pipavav port. The model is produced at the automaker’s manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, for domestic and export markets. The Fronx will be the second offering from Maruti Suzuki India to be sold in Japan after the Baleno. The company plans to launch the coupe SUV in a few weeks from now.

Also Read : Maruti recalls more than 2,500 Alto K10 hatchbacks. Check if yours is affected.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in Japan in a few weeks and has already been previewed
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in Japan in a few weeks and has already been previewed

Speaking on the milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO - Maruti Suzuki India, said, “I am proud to share that our ‘Made-in-India’ Fronx will soon be seen on the roads in Japan. Japan is one of the most quality-conscious and advanced automobile markets in the world. Our export to Japan is a testament to Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles that exemplify cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and internationally recognised safety, and quality standards. It underscores our strong commitment to excellence. The Fronx embodies the best of engineering, and design finesse and is a beacon of Indian auto manufacturing excellence. I am confident that it will be received well by Japanese customers."

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Specifications

Details on the specifications of the Japan-spec Fronx are yet to be revealed. The subcompact coupe SUV packs the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines on the Indian version. Transmission choices include the 5-speed manual and 6-speed manual, as well as a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed torque converter. On the feature front, the SUV is decently specced with the 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera, head-up display, puddle lamps, and more.

Also Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Maruti Suzuki Exports

Maruti Suzuki holds the tag of being India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter. The company shipped out over 2.8 lakh units to over 100 countries in FY2023-24. The automaker holds a 42 per cent share in PV exports and pushed 70,560 units in Q1 FY2025, the highest-ever for Maruti in any first quarter.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2024, 18:27 PM IST
