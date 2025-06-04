Maruti Suzuki expands solar capacity with new projects at Kharkhoda and Manesar plants

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has added a solar power capacity of 30MWp through two new projects. The company has made these efforts for a more sustainable, renewable energy source for its operations in accordance with its environmental goals and larger production goals.

There is a 20MWp solar power project that has been added to MSIL's new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana while a 10MWp solar capacity has been added at its Manesar Facility.

There is a 20MWp solar power project that has been added to MSIL's new facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana while a 10MWp solar capacity has been added at its Manesar Facility. These developments have increased MSIL's total installed solar capacity across its locations from 49MWp to 79MWp over the past year. The company also states it is increasing its reliance on green power sourced from State Electricity Boards, aiming to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Maruti Suzuki XL5 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Maruti Suzuki Swift 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.49 - 9.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 6.70 - 9.92 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki XL6 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.71 - 14.87 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Ignis 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 5.85 - 8.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.69 - 14.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki India eyes 4 lakh exports in FY26 to counter domestic market slowdown

Maruti Suzuki has outlined a long-term strategy for its green energy transition, consistent with Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050 and the Indian government's focus on renewable energy. The company plans to achieve 319MWp of solar capacity by the fiscal year 2030-31, supported by an investment of over INR 925 crore.

By that period, MSIL expects approximately 85 per cent of its total electricity consumption to originate from renewable sources. This initiative coincides with the company’s plans to scale up overall vehicle production to four million units annually.

Maruti Suzuki Kharkhoda manufacturing facility

Located in Sonipat, Haryana, the Kharkhoda facility is an integral part of Maruti Suzuki's plans for manufacturing expansion. Commercial production at this greenfield production facility started in February 2025, with the first operational module possessing a capacity of 250,000 units a year and presently undertaking the production of the Brezza compact SUV. A similar second plant is under development.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki opens two automated test tracks in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Recently, the board of MSIL approved a third manufacturing proposition at Kharkhoda, at a proposed investment of ₹7,410 crore, which is to become operation by 2029, is forecasted to come into operation with an expected capacity of another 250,000 units per year, the total expected capacity at Kharkhoda will be 750,000 units a year.

The Kharkhoda facility incorporates advanced technologies such as Industry 4.0 and digitalization, as well as artificial intelligence, such as high-speed precision robots for automated welding and collaborative robots for inspection, among others. With the 900-acre location near the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, it has logistical access. The expansion at Kharkhoda will enable Maruti Suzuki to achieve its overall production capacity of 4 million vehicles by 2030-31.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: