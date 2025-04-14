Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp retain top spots in PV and two-wheeler spaces, end FY25 with sizeable market share: FADA

Maruti Suzuki has retained its top spot in the Indian passenger vehicle market in FY25. The car manufacturer has registered retail sales of 16,71,559 units in the last financial year. This helped the automaker to grab a 40.25 per cent market share while ending the last fiscal. Maruti Suzuki had sold 16,08,041 units in FY24 when it grabbed a 40.6 per cent market share, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA)

Maruti Suzuki was followed by Hyundai, which recorded retail sales of 559,149 units in FY25. The South Korean car manufacturer captured a market share of 13.46 per cent in the last fiscal, as compared to 14.21 per cent in the previous one.

Among others, Tata Motors registered 535,960 units of passenger vehicles last year, achieving a market share of 12.9 per cent. It had sold 539,567 units in FY24 with a market share of 13.62 per cent. Another homegrown auto major Mahindra registered 512,626 units of retail sales last fiscal with a market share of 12.34 per cent. The Mumbai-based automaker had retailed 427,390 units in FY24 with a market share of 10.79 per cent.

Overall passenger vehicle retail sales witnessed an increase of five per cent to 41,53,432 units last fiscal as compared to 39,60,602 units in FY24, FADA stated.

Hero MotoCorp retained the two-wheeler top spot

Hero MotoCorp maintained its leadership in the two-wheeler retail sales chart last fiscal with sales of 54,45,251 units. The homegrown two-wheeler major captured a market share of 28.84 per cent as compared to 25.37 per cent grabbed by its closest rival Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, which took the second spot with sales of over 47,89,283 units, as FADA has revealed.

TVS Motor Company secured the third position last fiscal with sales of 33,01,781 units, achieving a market share of 17.49 per cent. Overall, two-wheeler registrations rose eight per cent to 1,88,77,812 units as compared to 1,75,27,115 units in 2023-24.

Overall automobile retail sales in India rose six per cent to 2,61,43,943 units in FY25 with rural areas performing better than urban regions across passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments.

