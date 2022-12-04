HT Auto
Home Auto News Maruti Says Car Production Could Be Impacted By Electronic Components Shortage

Maruti says car production could be impacted by electronic components shortage

Maruti Suzuki has said that the shortage of electronic components can have more impact on the company's production in December than seen in the recent months. The shortage had a comparatively minor impact on the production of vehicles in November. Last month, the company's overall production increased by 5 per cent to 1,52,786 units as compared with 1,45,560 units in the same month last year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2022, 14:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only

While the company is expecting the shortage of electronic components to cause an impact in December, it is also taking all possible measures to minimise the impact, the company said in the regulatory filing. Last month, the company rolled out 1,51,326 passenger vehicles from 1,42,025 units in November 2021.

In November, the company produced 21,904 small cars as against 19,810 units a year ago. Its compact car sales rose to 89,655 units from 74,283 units in November 2021. Production of utility vehicles, however, declined to 29,294 units over 35,590 units in the year-ago period.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.63 kmpl
₹5.15 - 6.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 24.35 kmpl
₹5.4 - 7.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.05 kmpl
₹5.44 - 9.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : This December may be the best time to buy a Maruti car. Here's why

Production of vans and light commercial vehicles (Super Carry) also declined in November from preceding year.

In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki is all set to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range come January of 2023. In Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, Maruti Suzuki informed that there are cost pressures owing to overall inflation and recent regulatory requirements which has made passing on some of the impact to customers ‘imperative’.

The price hike across its model range would vary across models come January of next year. “While the company makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact through a price increase," the filing reads. “The Company has planned this price increase in January, 2023 which shall vary across models."

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2022, 14:53 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Scorpio_Classic
SUVs continue to power Mahindra in India
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

KTM 1290 Super Duke R showcased at IBW 2022
KTM 1290 Super Duke R showcased at IBW 2022
Mercedes-AMG One wins Nurburgring Nordschleife
Mercedes-AMG One wins Nurburgring Nordschleife
Renault-Nissan alliance talks continue as Uchida heads to France
Renault-Nissan alliance talks continue as Uchida heads to France
Maruti says car production could be impacted by electronic components shortage
Maruti says car production could be impacted by electronic components shortage
Maruti Suzuki strengthens True Value network. Should you buy a second-hand car?
Maruti Suzuki strengthens True Value network. Should you buy a second-hand car?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city