HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Man Crushed To Death As Stunt On Tractor Goes Wrong; Incident Caught On Cam

Man crushed to death as stunt on tractor goes wrong; incident caught on cam

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2023, 08:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

A man in Punjab's Gurdaspur district lost his life on Saturday while performing a stunt on a moving tractor during the course of a rural sports fair in the area. Sukhmandeep Singh was reportedly trying to get on to the tractor while the vehicle was on its two rear wheels.

Tractor stunt
Screengrab from video posted on X by @porusofpanjab
Tractor stunt
Screengrab from video posted on X by @porusofpanjab

In what is yet another stark reminder of why stunts - even when well rehearsed - can go horribly wrong, 29-year-old Sukhmandeep attempted to climb on to the tractor which was propped on its two rear wheels and with its engine revving. According to local police officials, he slipped and fell into a muddy patch below before being run over by the tractor. The entire incident was captured on tape by spectators in the area.

It is reported that Sukhmandeep was rushed to the hospital immediately but that he succumbed to his injuries there.

Stunts performed using vehicles of any kind, even those under careful supervision, can be extremely risky and may cause serious injuries or even death in the worst of cases. While movies often tend to glorify such acts and influence youngsters to replicate the scenes in real life, it is best to avoid such acts entirely.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2023, 08:42 AM IST
TAGS: Car crash Road accident

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
72% OFF
IDELLA Car Duster, Extendable Long Handle Microfiber Car Duster Exterior Scratch Free Car Cleaning Tool, Car Dust Brush for Truck, Pickup, SUV, RV, Motorcycle, Vehicles Cleaning,(Multicolor)
Rs. 249 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
5% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 94 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
Tukzer Super-Soft Microfiber Car Duster Brush with Detachable Handle| Strong Absorption, Scratch-Free Cleaning Tool for Wet & Dry Dusting/Polishing/Washing for Bike, Car, Truck, Office, Home Kitchen
Rs. 499 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
16% OFF
Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro X from Hero Group | Full HD 1080p | Made in India | Super Capacitor| Wide Angle | Emergency Recording | SD Card Upto 1TB Supported | Easy DIY Set Up | (Space Grey)(2023 Model)
Rs. 5,036 Rs. 5,990
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.