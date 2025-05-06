Mahindra to set up new plant for passenger vehicles, to start production by March 2028

Mahindra is planning to set up a new production facility dedicated to passenger vehicles. The homegrown automobile giant that posted a 13.34 per cent rise in consolidated profit in the January-March quarter of 2025 has announced plans to set up a new manufacturing plant, which will be primarily responsible for rolling out passenger vehicles. The new production facility is expected to be operational by March 2028.

Mahindra plans to roll out passenger vehicles from its new production plant by March 2028, while in this fiscal, it aims to ramp up production of XUV 3XO and Thar Roxx.

While the plan of setting up a new production plant is in place, the location and other details of the facility are yet to be finalised, reported news agency PTI. While announcing the plans for the new production facility, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO for Automotive and Farm Equipment Sector at Mahindra & Mahindra, said that it will be a large, futuristic plant that will be set up. "At this point, we're thinking of it as primarily a PV plant, but we would need provision maybe for some other elements of our business to come in as we start conceptualising and seeing what kind of investment subsidies we get in different states as we plan for the future," PTI quoted Jejurikar saying. He also added that the cash flow related to the proposed facility has been provided in the capex.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 13.34 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to ₹3,541.85 crore in the fourth quarter of the last financial year that ended on March 31, 2025. This was on the back of good performance from the auto and farm equipment sectors, claimed the OEM. M&M had delivered a consolidated net profit of ₹3,124.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing. Consolidated revenue from operations or the company stood at ₹42,585.67 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to ₹35,373.34 crore in the year-ago period.

Mahindra aims to increase production capacity for XUV 3XO and Thar Roxx

With the rapidly increasing demand and sales of SUVs, Mahindra has been witnessing additional pressure. The rising number of bookings is leading to longer waiting periods for the Mahindra SUV buyers. To cope with this, Mahindra is looking to increase production capacity for models such as the XUV 3XO and Thar Roxx by 3,000 units this fiscal, besides creating new platform capacity of 1.2 lakh units per annum in the Chakan plant.

Mahindra plans to scale up its monthly production from 61,500 units to 85,000 units by the end of FY26, taking its annual installed capacity beyond 10 lakh units. "We will add the 3XO and Roxx capacity, which is 9,000 and roughly 10,500 units, respectively. That's an incremental 3,000 units in FY26," Jejurikar reportedly said. He also announced that a new vehicle platform will be unveiled on August 15 this year and will be backed by additional capacity in Chakan. "For the new platform that we will talk about, we will be creating additional capacity in Chakan of 120,000 units per annum," Jejurikar further added.

Meanwhile, Mahindra has also revealed that it will have internal combustion engine-powered SUVs and five battery-powered electric vehicles in its portfolio by 2030.

