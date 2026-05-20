Mahindra Group appoints Purnima Lamba as Chief Brand Officer

Mahindra Group has announced the appointment of Purnima Lamba as its new Chief Brand Officer, effective September 1, 2026. The move comes as the group sharpens its focus on strengthening its brand identity and strategy across businesses.

In her new role, Purnima Lamba will be responsible for shaping and leading the Mahindra Group’s corporate brand and communications strategy. Her responsibilities will include developing a unified brand narrative aligned with the group’s long-term vision and business goals, while also ensuring brand consistency across Mahindra’s multiple business verticals.

She will additionally oversee initiatives aimed at improving the group’s visibility and engagement across both traditional and digital platforms.

Commenting on the appointment, Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of Mahindra Group, said, “We are pleased to welcome Purnima Lamba as Chief Brand Officer. Her global experience, strategic thinking, bold creativity and deep consumer insight make her an ideal leader to further strengthen the Mahindra brand. As we continue to build a compelling brand narrative aligned with our values, vision and business ambitions, Purnima’s ability to elevate brands, inspire teams and translate insights into impact will be invaluable. I wish her the very best in this key leadership role."

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Purnima Lamba joins Mahindra after a career spanning nearly 25 years at Unilever, where she held leadership positions across India, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. During her tenure, she worked across brand strategy, digital media, and consumer-focused marketing initiatives, including technology-led beauty and lifestyle experiences.

Mahindra also highlighted her experience in developing digital-first brand strategies and expanding global brand presence across multiple markets.

Lamba holds both a BSc and MSc in Management from London School of Economics and Political Science. The appointment forms part of Mahindra Group’s broader effort to strengthen its corporate identity and future-ready brand positioning across sectors including automotive, farm equipment, technology, and financial services.

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