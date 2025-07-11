Kia India appoints Atul Sood as senior vice president of sales and marketing

Kia India has announced the appointment of Atul Sood as its new Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing, effective June 11, 2025. He will report to Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer at Kia India, and will be responsible for leading the company’s nationwide sales strategy and marketing operations.

Sood brings nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. Before joining Kia, he was serving as the President and Director at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS). He has further held key leadership positions at Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Motor Asia Pacific, with a focus on dealer network expansion, pan-India growth, and customer-centric initiatives. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from SCMHRD, Pune, and a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Kia Carens Clavis EV 51.5 kWh 51.5 kWh 473 km 473 km ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia Carens Clavis 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.50 - 21.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia EV9 99.8 kWh 99.8 kWh 561 km 561 km ₹ 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers Kia Carens 1497 cc 1497 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia EV5 ₹ 30 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Kia EV6 84 kWh 84 kWh 663 km 663 km ₹ 65.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Commenting on the appointment, Gwanggu Lee, Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Atul Sood to Kia India family. His deep industry expertise and strategic acumen will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our market position and enhance customer satisfaction. We look forward to his leadership and contribution in driving the next phase of our growth journey."

Also Read : Kia Syros EV spotted for the first time, will launch after Carens Clavis EV

About his new role, Sood said, “I am excited to join Kia India at such a dynamic time in its evolution. Kia has established itself as a forward-thinking and customer-focused brand and its commitment to innovation and customer delight resonates strongly with me. I am looking forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional value and drive sustainable growth across the country."

Kia India currently operates with an annual production capacity of 300,000 units at its Anantapur facility and has launched eight models in the Indian market. With over 1.2 million domestic sales and a network of 744 touchpoints, the company continues to expand its presence in India.

Kia Latest Updates: Carens Clavis EV to launch soon

Kia Carens Clavis EV to launch in India on July 15 as an all-electric avatar of the ICE-powered Carens Clavis MPV.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the brand’s first mass-market electric vehicle in India and is set to launch on July 15, 2025. Based on the ICE-powered Clavis MPV, the EV retains the same three-row practicality while integrating a host of EV-specific changes. It is expected to be priced around the ₹20 lakh mark (ex-showroom), positioning it as one of the most accessible electric MPVs in the Indian market.

Kia has confirmed that the Clavis EV will offer a claimed range of up to 490 km on a full charge. It is expected to be equipped with the same front-mounted electric motor and battery configurations as the Hyundai Creta Electric. Battery options will include a 42 kWh standard battery and a 51.4 kWh long-range option.

The electric MPV will bring a feature-rich interior, sharing much of its equipment with the ICE model. Expected features include a dual-screen setup for the infotainment and digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, ambient lighting, electric parking brake, air purifier, and a six-way powered driver seat. Kia is also likely to introduce ventilated seats, vehicle-to-load and vehicle-to-vehicle charging capabilities, and a dashcam setup.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: