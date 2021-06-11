Mahindra appoints Pratap Bose, ex Tata Motors design head, to lead global team

Mahindra Group on Friday announced the appointment of Pratap Bose as the Executive Vice President and Chief Design Officer to lead its newly formed Global Design organization. Bose was previously VP for Global Design at Tata Motors before resigning towards the end of April.

Bose had a long association with Tata Motors - for 14 years , and is often credited as the brains behind the design language change in the new-generation vehicles from the company. In his new role now , he would be responsible for Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (M.A.D.E) which is being set up in UK's Coventry and of the existing Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S). He will also be overseeing the design of all key business segments such as authentic SUVs including Born Electric Vehicle (BEV) and LCV products , Mahindra informed in a press statement.

An alumnus of London's Royal College of Art and National Institute of Design , Bose has over 20 years of experience in the sphere of automotive design. "Our robust pipeline of 23 new products that will be launched in the next five years would bring our design and advanced engineering capability across automotive , farm equipment and two wheelers to the fore ," said Rajesh Jejurikar , Executive Director , Auto and Farm Sectors , Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. "Having Pratap on the team will strengthen our design capability , enhance our products and widen our customer base."