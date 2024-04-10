HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Motors Drives Ahead With 8% Global Wholesale Growth In Q4 Fy24

Tata Motors drives ahead with 8% global wholesale growth in Q4 FY24

By: PTI
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2024, 15:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors global wholesales up 8 pc at 3,77,432 units in Q4 FY24
Tata motors
Tata Motors global wholesales up 8 pc at 3,77,432 units in Q4 FY24
Tata motors
Tata Motors global wholesales up 8 pc at 3,77,432 units in Q4 FY24

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, in Q4 FY24 were at 1,55,651 units, higher by 15 per cent as against Q4 FY23, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Jaguar Land Rover global wholesales, excluding those of the joint venture with Chery Automobiles in China, were at 1,10,190 units, up 16 per cent from the same quarter a year ago, the company added.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
Engine Icon4395 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Defender (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Defender
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹93.55 Lakhs - 2.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.20 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 87.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Engine Icon2993.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 64.12 - 66.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 13,528 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales were 96,662 vehicles.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY24 were at 1,11,591 units, down 6 per cent over Q4 FY23, the statement said.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2024, 15:30 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar tata motors jaguar land rover

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.