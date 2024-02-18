Maharashtra clocked highest car sales in Oct-Dec 2023, Uttar Pradesh second

Maharashtra clocked the highest passenger vehicle sales in the October-December period of 2023. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has revealed that Maharashtra recorded 121,030 units of passenger vehicles in the fourth quarter of the last calendar year. The second position was held by Uttar Pradesh with 101,568 units of passenger vehicle sales, followed by Gujarat and Karanata with these states registering 85,599 units and 71,549 units respectively.

In the total vehicle sales, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top position holder, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, revealed SIAM. Uttar Pradesh reportedly clocked a total sales of 822,472 units of vehicle sales in the last quarter across passenger, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and commercial vehicles. SIAM data further revealed that Maharashtra was second with 688,192 units across the four categories followed by Gujarat with 421,026 units and Tamil Nadu with 419,189 units in the last quarter.

Similarly, in the two-wheeler category, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with a total of 673,962 units sold in the state, followed by Maharashtra which registered 515,612 units during the corresponding period. Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu held the third and fourth positions in the chart with 335,478 units and 324,918 units of two-wheelers sold respectively during October-December 2023.

SIAM further revealed that Uttar Pradesh witnessed the highest number of three-wheelers sold in the quarter at 23,859 units, followed by Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar, which registered 20,495 units, 19,743 units and 14,955 units respectively. In the commercial vehicles category as well, just like the passenger vehicle segment, Maharashtra topped the list with 31,055 units, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnakata, which clocked 23,083 units, 20,391 units and 16,966 units, respectively.

