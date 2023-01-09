Latest car and bike news: Live updates from the world of automobiles

Booking window for Toyota Hilux reopens Toyota Kirloskar Motor has resumed bookings for its Hilux pickup in the country. This was briefly halted late last year with the company claiming it had received a very strong response.

How important is China for Tesla? China is the world's largest automotive market but is also the largest EV market. Little wonder then that Tesla, the world's largest EV maker, is betting big here. Over half of all Tesla units sold in 2022 were manufactured at the Tesla Shanghai plant. Over 2,000 people are employed by Giga Shanghai. The plant manufactures two models - Tesla Model 3 and Model Y - catering to the local market as well as select global markets.

Price hike announcement MG Motor India hikes prices of all its models in the country. Gloster receives the biggest hike at up to ₹1 lakh.

Mahindra Thar RWD price launch Mahindra has driven out the RWD or Rear Wheel Drive variants of Thar at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The RWD Thar is available with both diesel as well as petrol engine options. The LX RWD-Petrol AT-Hard top is the top-end model at ₹13.49 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and valid for first 10,000 bookings.

Price hike announcement Kia India has hiked prices of its entire model range - Seltos, Sonet, Carens and even EV6 - by up to ₹1 lakh. The biggest hike is on the EV6 which is now costlier by ₹60,000.

India sets sight to complete 12,000 kms of national highway in FY'23 To achieve the target, the pace of construction has been increased across India, said MoRTH secretary Alka Upadhyaya. She also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already realised around ₹2,850 crore through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) mode in the second phase, while the third phase is in the advanced stage to realise the target by the end of the current financial year.

Traffic tantrums in winter wonderland Atal Rohtang Tunnel, which brings Lahaul and Spiti closer to those in Manali, is under a blanket of snow. It may make for a pretty picture but there is also a massive tourist rush here. As per data from the local police department, more than 12.7 lakh vehicles crossed the tunnel last year. This is a 60 per cent rise in traffic vis-a-vis data from all of 2021.

Get set. Go for Expo! Auto Expo returns to the Indian shores after a gap of nearly three years. The last edition of the Auto Expo in India was held in the early parts of 2020 before Covid-19 pandemic struck. But it is now back and potentially back with a bang. Starting from January 13 at Greater Noida, the Auto Expo 2023 promises to once again bring forward numerous new and updated model launches, apart from showcasing the very latest in automotive technology. We will be at ground zero from Wednesday onwards to tell you all that you must and need to know.

Have you checked out the incoming 2023 MG Hector yet? MG Motor India will officially launch the Hector facelift at the Auto Expo. We recently got a chance to check out the model and, well, it looks fab. The mammoth front grille and a ginormous 14-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen are just the two of many highlights here.

Exclusive: World's first self-balancing electric scooter Mumbai-based Liger Motors will unveil what it claims to be the world's first self-balancing electric scooter at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023. While its official name will be announced at the event, here is presenting an exclusive glimpse at the product… Liger electric scooter adopts a retro-themed style and gets modern features.