Kia on Wednesday rolled out its new corporate logo and global brand slogan. It says that the updated logo signifies the automaker's aim to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry. As per Kia, the new logo resembles a handwritten signature.

“Kia’s new logo represents the company’s commitment to becoming an icon for change and innovation", said Ho Sung Song, Kia’s President and CEO. “The automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and Kia is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes. Our new logo represents our desire to inspire customers as their mobility needs evolve, and for our employees to rise to the challenges we face in a fast-changing industry."

(Alos Read: Hyundai, Kia expect sales rebound in 2021 after two straight years of decline)

The brand new Kia logo broke cover amidst a pyrotechnic display in the skies above Incheon, Korea. During the process, the company also set a new Guinness World Record for ‘Most unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launching fireworks simultaneously’.

Apart from the new logo, Kia aims to set the tone with its new global brand slogan, ‘Movement that inspires’. Details of the company's new philosophy, as well as application to Kia’s future product line-up, will be revealed on January 15th via the company's YouTube channel.

(Also Read: Kia looks at storming US market with force in 2021, has 5 car launches planned)

The Korean automaker said in a press note sent recently that, "launch of the new logo follows the announcement of Kia’s ‘Plan S’ long-term business strategy in 2020." As a part of the new plan, Kia sets sight on 'popularizing electric vehicles and introducing a broad range of mobility services'.



