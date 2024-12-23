HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Kia India To Be Excluded From Govt's Auto Pli Scheme. Here Is Why

Kia India to be excluded from govt's Auto PLI scheme owing to lagging investments

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Dec 2024, 08:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia has made no investments under the Auto PLI scheme, which prompted the Indian government to exclude the South Korean automaker from the program, wh
...
Kia Seltos
Kia has made no investments under the Auto PLI scheme, which prompted the Indian government to exclude the South Korean automaker from the program, which is an initiative with an outlay of ₹26,000 crore to boost indigenous auto manufacturing.
Kia Seltos
Kia has made no investments under the Auto PLI scheme, which prompted the Indian government to exclude the South Korean automaker from the program, which is an initiative with an outlay of ₹26,000 crore to boost indigenous auto manufacturing.

The Indian government has decided to exclude a dozen companies from its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobiles and auto components. One major name among the companies that will be excluded is Kia. The South Korean automaker has made no investments in the country under the Auto PLI scheme, which is an ambitious initiative of the Indian government with an outlay of 26,000 crore to boost indigenous automobile manufacturing. Owing to no investments under the Auto PLI scheme, Kia India has been excluded from this program, which will result in the carmaker losing bank guarantees worth 1-2 crore.

The Auto PLI scheme was launched in 2021 to boost local manufacturing of automobiles and auto components in India. The auto industry players committed more than 75,000 crore for the same under the Auto PLI scheme. However, at least 12 companies including Kia, that was enlisted under the scheme as a champion OEM, failed to make the committed investment, which resulted in the exclusion of these firms from the program, reported LiveMint.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Kia Sorento (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sorento
Engine Icon3298.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Sportage (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sportage
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Clavis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Ev9 (HT Auto photo)
Kia EV9
BatteryCapacity Icon99.8 kWh Range Icon561 km
₹ 1.30 Cr
Compare
Kia Ev3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia EV3
BatteryCapacity Icon81.4 kWh Range Icon600 km
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
Engine Icon2151 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 63.90 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Under the Auto PLI scheme, the government aimed at building a comprehensive ecosystem for the auto sector, which included not only physical assets but also investments in research and development (R&D). The report has stated that in FY24, the first year of claims, the auto industry had sought a mere 500 crore in investments, which is a tepid response considering the scheme has an outlay of about 26,000 crore across five years.

Kia has not said anything officially so far about its exclusions from the Auto PLI scheme. However, the lack of investments could be because of a change in strategy or investment plans. The automaker currently holds a strong position in the country's utility vehicle market with its offerings such as Seltos, Sonet, Carens and the recently launched Syros. It also sells the Kia Carnival premium MPV. Besides that, the car manufacturer has two electric vehicles on sale in India, which are the EV9 and EV6.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 23 Dec 2024, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: Kia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.