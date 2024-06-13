Kia India surpasses 2.5 lakh vehicle exports milestone

Kia India has announced that they have achieved a significant milestone of exporting over 2.5 lakh vehicles from India. Since 2019, the company has shipped 2,55,133 units internationally to over 100 markets from its Anantapur manufacturing facility. The Seltos has been the major contributor, accounting for 59 per cent of the company’s overall overseas dispatches whereas the Sonet and Carens contributed 34 per cent and 7 per cent.

The brand recently also announced the Carens has surpassed the 1.5 lakh units sales mark in 27 months of its debut. Beyond domestic sales, the Kia Carens has seen close to 17,000 units exported. The vehicle has also accounted for over 15 per cent of the company's total domestic wholesale, the company added.

A significant pattern observed among Kia Carens buyers is their inclination towards the top and mid trims, as 50 per cent of consumers have chosen these versions. These trims offer luxurious features like a sunroof, multi-drive modes, ventilated seats, and Kia Connect. In terms of powertrain preference, the petrol option has emerged as the top choice, constituting 57 per cent of sales, while the diesel variant follows closely behind with 43 per cent. Furthermore, a majority of customers, accounting for 62 per cent, have opted for manual transmission, indicating a sustained preference for this particular choice.

Apart from the Seltos, Sonet and Carens, Kia also sells the EV6 electric vehicle and Carnival MPV in the Indian market. Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “Our dedication to quality and innovation has driven us to this milestone. The success of our Made in India vehicles internationally shows our commitment to quality. We've quickly become a major market for Kia Corporation and aim to maintain this momentum. While our focus is on the domestic market, we plan to keep our exports steady this year."

