Kia India adopts double-decker trains for car transport. Here’s how it benefits customers

Kia India has announced that it has commenced the transportation of its SUVs using a double decker freight train from the Penukonda railway in Andhra Pradesh. The first batch was dispatched in February and is claimed to be India's first to do so. The carmaker further added that this will enhance the efficiency of car transportation nationwide by significantly increasing the vehicle load capacity per train.

So far, Kia has transported over 60,000 SUVs via the railway network to the northern, eastern, and western regions of the country. The double-decker train can transport up to 264 cars at a time. This is more than two and a half times the capacity of a standard train, which typically carries 100 cars.

Kia India stated that this increased capacity will optimise operational efficiency, shorten transit times, and meet the growing demand of India’s expanding automotive industry. When combined with road transportation, this efficient solution will also help reduce the carbon footprint. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India, stated that the launch of India’s first double-decker freight train for SUVs is a significant step in modernising the country's transportation infrastructure.

He added that with reduced transit times, the waiting period for the cars will decrease, allowing SUVs delivered to our customers faster. “This innovative, efficient, and eco-friendly logistics solution will help accelerate our progress toward meeting our annual growth targets, while reducing our carbon footprint and contributing to a more sustainable, cleaner, and connected future," Brar explained.

Kia India: February sales

Kia India reported its sales for February 2025, and the automaker recorded a 23.8 per cent growth year-on-year. The company sold 25,026 units last month, against 20,200 units sold in February 2024.

Kia India sold 5,245 units of the Syros in February and has an order book of over 20,000 bookings for the new subcompact SUV. Meanwhile, the Kia Sonet was the brand’s bestseller with 7,598 units, followed by the Seltos with 6,446 units sold. The Kia Carens MPV was the brand’s most consistent performer, with 5,318 units dispatched last month.

The new Carnival has been receiving a strong response with 239 units sold. Kia further revealed that about 46 per cent of its buyers opt for the top variants. With respect to exports, Kia shipped 2,042 units in February to over 70 international markets.

