Kerala Cm Pinarayi Vijayan's Convoy In Accident. Who's Fault? Watch Cctv Video

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy in accident. Who's fault? Watch CCTV video

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2024, 13:52 PM
  • A total of sic vehicles plus an ambulance were part of the convoy ferrying Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
A screengrab from a CCTV footage showing the scene of the accident which saw several vehicles - part of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy - crash into each other. (PTI)
A screengrab from a CCTV footage showing the scene of the accident which saw several vehicles - part of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy - crash into each other.

Indian roads are among the most dangerous and even the convoy of a chief minister (CM) is not quite safe. An unfortunate example of this recently surfaced when Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling back from Kottayam to Thiruvananthapuram. His convoy was involved in a multi-vehicle collision although no one was injured in the accident.

CCTV footage from a nearby camera captured the entire scene, showing what exactly caused the accident. The footage from the camera shows a woman on a scooter halting in the middle of a busy two-way road to take a right turn. This despite two solid-line markings in yellow that are meant to indicate that crossing over to the other side is not permitted.

Also Read : What is an over-speeding device and should it be mandatory on all cars in India?

As the CM's convoy approaches, the woman decides to go for the turn, forcing the first vehicle in the convoy to slam the brakes. The following vehicles - including an ambulance which was also part of the convoy, also braked but each slammed into the vehicle in front.

Also Read : More insurance premium for cars with more traffic fines? India may mull move

As per news agency PTI, the CM's vehicle was being accompanied by a total of five other vehicles as well as an ambulance. Security personnel and medical staff immediately got out of their respective vehicles to do a quick check on the damage. It is further reported that while a few of the vehicles suffered minor damage, no one was hurt.

Who's line is it anyway?

It is amply clear from the CCTV footage that the woman on the scooter was prima-facie at fault for a) halting in the middle of the two-way road and b) trying to turn despite the solid-line markings.

But although not evident, the CM's convoy should also have maintained proper distance with each other in order to give each vehicle enough time and distance to apply emergency brakes. It is also not clear if the convoy was speeding although the video footage shows the emergency lights on all vehicles were turned on, an indication for fellow motorists to give way.

Local reports now suggest that an investigation has been launched into the entire incident and it will also cover locating the woman on the scooter who was guilty of taking the turn at the said location.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2024, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: Pinarayi Vijayan Road accident Car crash Car accident

