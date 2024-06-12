What is an over-speeding device and should it be mandatory on all cars in India?

Speeding is a very real menace on roads all over the world. In India, a country that tops the list of nations with the most number of road fatalities, overspeeding is often cited as one of the biggest factors that cause accidents. While almost every car sold in the country now have a visual and audible warning beep at 80 kmph and continuous beeping at over 120 kmph, an over-speeding device could be the next measure aimed squarely at improving safe driving practices.

An over-speeding device, also referred to as intelligent speed assistance systems or ISA, points to a video camera and GPS-linked speed-limit data to scan the permitted speed limits on various roads and warn drivers accordingly. It is different from the current system in place on many new cars sold in India because while the latter issues video and audio warning at 80 kmph and 120 kmph, an ISA will continuously monitor the different limits set on different stretches of roads and highways.

Trending Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹7.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹8.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹10.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV700 2184.0 cc 2184.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹13.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹33.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Punch 1199.0 cc 1199.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹6 Lakhs Compare View Offers

ISA is being made mandatory on all new cars sold in the European Union from July onwards. A survey by US' Insurance Institute for Highway Safety also shows that around 60 per cent of drivers in the country are in favour of ISA in their respective vehicles.

Should ISA be mandatory in all new cars in India?

India has taken some very significant steps towards improving road safety. Better road infrastructure, cars adhering to defined safety protocols and introduction of Bharat NCAP to rate crash worthiness of vehicles are some. But driver awareness is identified by many as an area that deserves very close attention.

Also Read : Luxury car accidents put dismal spotlight on India's complex road realities

ISA could help drivers adhere to local rules and regulations better. With different local rules in a country as diverse as India, ISA's ability to scan and adapt could prove to be very useful.

On the flipside though, if ISA is made mandatory, it could further drive up cost price of vehicles and this could dampen purchase sentiments. Experts argue that while ISA cannot be a one-stop solution to the menace of overspeeding, it can be a tool in the fight for safer cars and roads.

First Published Date: