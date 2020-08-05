Japanese automakers' China sales grew by more than 10% from a year earlier in July as the world's biggest auto market sustained its recovery.

Nissan Motor Co said on Wednesday its sales in China rose 11.6% last month from a year earlier to 120,945 vehicles. China is a market that Nissan is focusing on as the embattled car maker struggles to fix problems from ousted leader Carlos Ghosn's aggressive expansion drive.

Toyota Motor Corp sold around 165,600 cars last month in China, up 19.1% year-on-year. Of the total, 22,300 came from its premium Lexus brand, which showed a 38.6% sales jump compared to a year earlier.

Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it sold 136,646 vehicles in China in July, up 17.8%.

