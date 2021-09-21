Jaguar I-Pace, other Jaguar EVs to ferry world leaders at nearing climate summit

Jaguar Land Rover will provide a fleet of electric cars to ferry world leaders at the upcoming 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26 in Scotland, the UK Cabinet Office has confirmed, Inside EVs reported. The conference will take place from October 31 to November 12.

The fleet of EVs will also include the all-electric performance SUV - Jaguar I-Pace.

The delegates from countries around the world will travel to and fro from the venue in these electric cars. Jaguar's CEO Thierry Bolloré said that this opportunity is an honour for the company. “We are delighted to partner with COP26 and provide a fleet of all-electric vehicles, including Jaguar I-Pace performance SUVs, to deliver zero-emission transport at the summit," he said. He also informed that focusing on sustainability as the core of the business strategy of the brand now, Jaguar Land Rover is progressing towards its goal of net carbon zero by 2039.

The designated president of the COP26 conference Alok Sharma conveyed that being an iconic British brand Jaguar Land Rover has a proven track record. “They are showing climate leadership in their field with award-winning electric vehicles, and I am delighted these will be used by world leaders in Glasgow," he added.

The COP26, short for Conference of the Parties, is a crucial climate conference where 196 countries will meet in Glasgow to discuss and take action to limit climate change and its effects. It is being stated as crucial because world leaders will discuss if enough has been achieved since the 2015's Paris Climate Agreement. Vital topics such as transitioning to electric vehicles and investment in renewable energy will be also be discussed among many.