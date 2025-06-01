Innova and Fortuner fuel Toyota to grow 22 per cent in May 2025. Check details

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has posted a year-on-year growth of 22 per cent in May 2025. The company sold 30,864 units during the month, including 29,280 units in domestic sales and 1,584 units exported. In May 2024, TKM had sold 25,273 units. The company also recorded 27 per cent growth in the first two months of FY 2025–26, selling 58,188 units, compared to 45,767 units in FY 2024–25.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor emphasised that the MPV and SUVs in its portfolio continue to be the primary growth drivers.

The company emphasised that the MPV and SUVs in its portfolio continue to be the primary growth drivers. During April–May FY 2025–26, combined sales of MPVs and SUVs recorded a robust 34 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the Toyota Fortuner and Legender crossed the three lakh cumulative sales mark since its launch in 2009.

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, stated that tith the onset of the monsoon and forecasts indicating a normal to above-normal season, the company remains optimistic about improved market sentiment in the coming months, particularly across rural and semi-urban regions.

Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition

During May 2025, the carmaker also launched the Toyota Innova Hycross Exclusive Edition with a price tag of ₹32.58 lakh ex-showroom. It is based on the ZX(O) variant and will be offered for a limited time with dual tone in two colors - Super White and Pearl White.

Apart from the dual-tone colour schemes, there are other cosmetic changes as well. The special edition comes with blacked-out elements. So, the roof, front grille, rear garnish, alloy wheels and the hood emblem are now finished in black. There is a front skid plate and a grill garnish. On the sides, there is wheel arch moulding and a garnish for an outside rearview mirror. At the rear, there is a skid plate and a garnish for the tailgate. Toyota has also added an Exclusive rear badge to the special edition.

There are changes to the interior as well. The instrument panel, door fabric, seat material and the centre console lid is finished in dual-tone theme. Toyota has added an air purifier, leg room lamp and a wireless charger.

