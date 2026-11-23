India's vehicle retail sales during the 42-day festive period of 2026 grew 2.21% year-on-year to a record 55.25 lakh units, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on November 23. Electric vehicle (EV) sales recorded a sharper increase, rising 52.62% to 5.09 lakh units during the period.

The festive retail period, which ran from October 11 to November 21, included Navratri, Dhanteras and Diwali, along with the subsequent 15 days to account for delays in vehicle registrations.

Two-wheelers remained the largest contributor to overall retail sales, with 43.13 lakh units sold during the period, registering a 3.67% growth over the corresponding festive period last year. Three-wheeler retail sales increased 5.32% to 1.93 lakh units, while commercial vehicle sales rose 7.13% to 1.55 lakh units.

Tractor sales grew 2.24% year-on-year to 1.03 lakh units. Wheeled construction equipment recorded the strongest growth among the conventional vehicle categories, with retail sales increasing 26.06% to 10,452 units.

Passenger vehicle retail sales, however, declined 7.16% to 7.48 lakh units during the 42-day period, compared with 8.06 lakh units in the corresponding period last year. Despite the decline, passenger vehicle sales were 16.43% higher than the 6.42 lakh units recorded during the 2024 festive period.

EV retail sales cross five lakh units

Electric vehicle retail sales across categories crossed the five-lakh-unit mark for the first time during a festive period, reaching 5,09,667 units. This was up from 3,33,935 units in the corresponding period last year and 3,04,197 units in 2024.

Electric two-wheelers accounted for the largest share of EV sales, with 3,30,846 units retailed, registering a 61.10% increase year-on-year. Electric three-wheeler sales rose 25.45% to 1,20,330 units. Electric passenger vehicle sales increased 72.91% to 52,104 units, while electric commercial vehicle retail sales more than doubled, rising 154.56% to 6,387 units.

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Two-year growth remains strong

Compared with the 2024 festive period, total vehicle retail sales during Festive'26 increased 23.95%. Two-wheeler sales were up 26.02%, while three-wheeler and commercial vehicle retail sales grew 16.21% and 23.29%, respectively.

Passenger vehicle retail sales recorded a 16.43% increase over the two-year period, while tractor sales grew 17.31%. Wheeled construction equipment sales, however, declined 1.71% compared with 2024. EV retail sales registered a 67.55% increase over the 2024 festive period, with electric two-wheelers and passenger vehicles recording growth of 66.08% and 243.83%, respectively.

FADA said the data was compiled in collaboration with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and covered 1,468 of the country's 1,469 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs). Retail data for three-wheelers, commercial vehicles and tractors from Telangana was unavailable for the festive period.

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