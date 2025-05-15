Indian auto industry starts FY26 on mixed note: Domestic sales dip, exports see sharp rise

The Indian automobile sector started FY 2025–26 positively, with variations in the trends in total vehicle sales. According to new data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total domestic sales in April 2025 were down by 13.3 per cent compared to last year, while total exports were up 15.6 per cent from last year, owing to higher global demand for utility vehicles and motorcycles.

According to new data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), total domestic sales in April 2025 were down by 13.3 per cent compared to last year, while total exports were up 15.6 per cent from last year.

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM stated that the passenger vehicles segment posted its highest ever sales of April in 2025 of 3.49 Lakh units, with a growth in total production of 3.9 per cent as compared to April 2024. Three-Wheelers de-grew marginally by 0.7 per cent compared to April of previous year, with sales of 0.49 Lakh units. The Two-Wheeler segment de-grew by 16.7 per cent in April 2025, as compared to April 2024, with sales of 14.59 Lakh units, due to the high base effect of April last year, while it is likely to pick up in coming months.

Also Read : Indian auto sector grows with record PV sales in FY25 while EVs surged by 17%

Passenger Vehicles: Growth powered by utility vehicles

The passenger vehicle (PV) market achieved a domestic sales growth of 5.5 per cent for April 2025, up from 2,87,746 units in April 2024 to 3,03,648 units. Interestingly, this is the only segment in April 202 5 to post a positive growth. The growth came spearheaded by Utility Vehicles (UVs), which achieved a robust 12.1 per cent year-on-year growth, selling 2,01,062 units in the domestic market.

However, the other PV sub-segments came under strain. Passenger car sales declined 5.4 per cent to 91,148 units, with van sales declining by 5.2 per cent to 11,438 units.

In the exports market, PVs recorded a healthy 19.8 per cent growth to 59,395 units. UVs once more took the lead, with a 63.6 per cent hike in exports, reflecting growing overseas demand for India-produced SUVs from markets in Africa, Latin America, and developing regions of Asia.

Two-Wheelers: Domestic decline, exports soar

The two-wheeler segment in the domestic market encountered hurdles in April 2025, when total sales decreased 16.7 per cent from 17,51,393 units in April 2024 to 14,58,784 units in April 2025. The category experienced a major hit in motorcycles, which dropped by 22.7 per cent and scooters which declined by 5.7 per cent, and moped which decreased by 7.6 per cent.

Also Read : Indian auto buyers shift gears as quality, direct purchases and innovation lead the way: Deloitte

Despite the domestic dip, exports of two-wheelers surged by 14.7 per cent , with 3,68,201 units shipped compared to 3,21,050 units a year ago. Motorcycles drove export volumes, increasing 22.9 per cent, followed by mopeds with a record 204.2 per cent increase, albeit on a low base.

April 2025 data captures a market in transformation with changing economic forces. As domestic demand remains inflation, fuel price, and rural sentiment-sensitive, exports keep gaining from competitive pricing and international diversification initiatives by Indian producers.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: