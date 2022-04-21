HT Auto
Home Auto News India Keen To Boost Oil Imports From Brazil: Indian Oil Minister

India keen to boost oil imports from Brazil: Indian oil minister

India aims to import oil from Brazil under long-term special contracts.
By :
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 05:56 PM
India meets about 84% of its oil needs through imports. (REUTERS)
India meets about 84% of its oil needs through imports. (REUTERS)
India meets about 84% of its oil needs through imports. (REUTERS)
India meets about 84% of its oil needs through imports.

India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, is looking at boosting oil purchases from Brazil, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday after a meeting with Brazilian Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque.

(Also Read: It's one month since petrol and diesel prices resumed revising: Changes we saw)

Currently, India imports only a fraction of its oil imports from Brazil.

"We have expressed to the honourable minister that we are willing to increase our crude from Brazil many times over," Puri said, adding Indian companies will also be looking at boosting investment in the South American nation.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6 (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq Petrol Bs6
NA
Add to compare

At present, Indian state-run companies Bharat Petroleum Corp and Oil and Natural Gas Corp have made investment in Brazil's oil and gas exploration sector.

India wants to import oil from Brazil under "long-term special contracts,", a government statement issued after the meeting said without elaborating further.

Brazil, which is ramping up its oil output by 10% to 3.3 million barrels per day, is willing to meeting Indian demand for oil, Albuquerque said.

India, which meets about 84% of its oil needs through imports, is looking at ways to cut its import bill including stepping up use of bio-fuels.

India's state-run fuel retailers are increasing their ethanol storage capacity by 51% as the nation targets to double the biofuel's blending with gasoline to 20% by 2025.

Puri said India and Brazil are cooperating in the areas of biofuels and ethanol.

Brazilian Sugarcane Industry Association, Unica has signed an memorandum of understanding with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers to work in the areas of ethanol and flex-fuel technology.

"We believe that India and Brazil can come together to help other counties seeking to ramp up the use ethanol as auto fuel and to develop the flex-fuel technology to reduce carbon footprint," said Evandro Gussi, chief executive of Unica.

India imported the bulk of its oil needs from the Middle East and shipped in about 9% from Latin America in 2021.

Recently India has increased its purchases of Russian crude, available at a cheaper rates after some companies and countries shunned Russian oil following Western sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 05:56 PM IST
TAGS: oil petrol diesel
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Log9 Materials inaugurates cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
Log9 Materials inaugurates cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
Domestic demand for tyres set to increase by 7-9% this fiscal: ICRA
Domestic demand for tyres set to increase by 7-9% this fiscal: ICRA
India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun
India not a 'me too' market: FADA on end of road for Datsun
Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units
Lamborghini Huracan achieves production milestone of 20,000 units
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Prices compared
Kia Carens vs Maruti Suzuki XL6 vs Ertiga: Prices compared

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city