Hyundai ropes in Deepika Padukone as brand ambassador ahead of 2024 Creta launch

Welcoming Deepika Padukone to the HMIL family, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, Global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly aligns with Hyundai Motor India's young and dynamic brand. Deepika's influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth. In this exciting partnership, we envision Deepika as the perfect catalyst to bridge the gap between our cutting-edge automobiles and the aspirations of the young and dynamic demographic. Her spirit mirrors the essence of Hyundai Motor India, where innovation meets passion. We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and create a profound connection with the energetic and forward-thinking audience we aim to reach. Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts."

First Published Date: