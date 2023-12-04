HT Auto
Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of a swanky new Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV

Hyundai Motor India on Monday announced that it had delivered the 1,100th unit of its Ioniq 5 in India to Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan is the brand ambassador for Hyundai in the country and has been associated with the South Korean brand since the days of the Santro, well over two decades ago.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 11:33 AM
Shah Rukh Khan
Hyundai Ioniq 5 has landed in India and stands as the second EV from the Koreans here - after Kona, as well as the flagship model. We briefly drove the Ioniq 5 in Goa recently to find out more.
Ioniq 5 is built on an all-new e-GMP platform which is a dedicated platform for EVs. In this sense alone - among others, the Ioniq 5 is vastly and entirely different from Kona.
Ioniq 5 in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery although there is a smaller battery option in overseas markets as well. Its claimed range is around 630 kms.
The Ioniq 5 has a simplistic body design that still is quite modern. The generous use of LED lights, the 20-inch alloys, the massive 3,000 mm wheelbase all help the EV stand out among its siblings.
The Ioniq 5 also gets flush-door handles and Z-shaped character lines on the side body. It is available in three body colour options - Gold, White and Black.
The cabin of the Ioniq 5 makes use of sustainable materials and has a light colour theme. While it does appear upmarket, maintaining it in Indian conditions may be a tough ask.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 gets a 12.3-inch driver display and a 12.3-inch main infotainment screen. It gets eight-speaker Bose audio system, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and has a flat floorbed. The center section between the two front seats can slide back and forth.
There is acres of space for passengers at the back with even tall occupants finding enough options. All seats inside the Ioniq 5 can be adjusted electronically. The back seats feature manual recline. While the front seats get both cooling and heating functionality, only heating is available for passengers at the back.
Among the feature highlights of Hyundai Ioniq 5 is Vehicle-2-Load technology which refers to a point from where one can power small home appliances like TVs and microwave.
On the move, the Ioniq 5 has a steady and stable character. The steering has a decent amount of heft and the suspension too is done right. The braking could have done with more bite but the regenerative braking levels are spot on.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with officials of Hyundai Motor India at the handover ceremony of his brand new Ioniq 5 EV.
Shah Rukh Khan has been associated with Hyundai in India for around 25 years and was at the launch event of Ioniq 5 EV (electric vehicle) at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida earlier this year. The company claims that it has received a very strong response for the Ioniq 5 EV since its official launch in the country, notching up 1,000 in sales in a few months.

While Shah Rukh Khan has a massive garage with some of the priciest and most luxurious cars in the world, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 now becomes his first all-electric car. “I am honoured to receive the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5. This is my fist ever EV and I am glad it is a Hyundai," Shah Rukh Khan said “Ioniq 5 is a delight to look at with its unique design and exceptional features. It is unbelievable that this EV marvel by Hyundai has surpassed its expectations and sold over 1000 units this year. Being the oldest member of the Hyundai Motor India family, our 25 year long journey has been really fruitful for both me and the brand."

Also watch: Auto Expo 2023: Ioniq 5 holds centrestage at Hyundai Motor’s pavilion

Cars owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors across the world and is an avid collector of some of the most iconic vehicles that money can buy. He owns a number of luxury car models such as the Bentley Continental GT, Rolls Royce Phantom and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. He is also the proud owner of a Bugatti Veyron sportscar while some of the other models in his garage include an Audi A6 and Range Rover Vogue. He also owns a Hyundai Creta model.

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Key specifications and price

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 available in India comes with a 72.6 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of around 630 kms. It can be charged from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC charger. The Ioniq 5 EV offers 214 bhp and a peak torque output of 350 Nm. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at 46 lakh (ex-showroom, before incentives).

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 10:57 AM IST
TAGS: Ioniq 5 Hyundai Hyundai Motor India Ioniq 5 EV Electric vehicle Shah Rukh Khan

