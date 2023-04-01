Hyundai Motor India reports highest-ever annual sales, Creta & new Venue help

Hyundai Motor India Limited has reported the highest-ever annual sales since its inception. The manufacturer sold 7,20,565 units in FY 22-23 with a YoY growth of 17.9 per cent. The domestic sales volume of 5,67,546 units was also the highest since inception. New models such as Creta, New Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 Nios clocked highest ever annual sales figures.

The export figures of Hyundai Motor India Limited increased from 1, 29,260 units to 1,53,019 units which is an increase of 18.4 per cent. In March 2023, Hyundai sold 50,600 units as compared to 44,600 last year. So, the increase was 13.5 per cent. The exports had a minor increase of 2 per cent. In March 2022, the exports stood at 10,687 units and in March 2023, they were at 10,900 units.

While the exact sales figures of each model have not been revealed by Hyundai. The Creta has always been a strong seller in the compact SUV segment. The Grand i10 Nios and the Aura were facelifted recently with more safety equipment, features and design. It seems like the new Tucson has also been accepted well by the Indian market despite its polarizing design. Hyundai Alcazar was also updated with a new engine and a new front fascia.

The most recent launch from the manufacturer was the Verna which has gotten a significant makeover. It is now 95 mm longer, 36 mm wider than the predecessor. To increase the legroom for the rear occupants, the 2023 Verna is 70 mm longer in terms of the wheelbase. The boot space measures 528 litres.

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹17.38 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The primary rivals to the 2023 Hyundai Verna are Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

