HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Creta, Venue Suvs Help Hyundai India To Sell Over 66,000 Cars In July

Creta, Venue SUVs help Hyundai India to sell over 66,000 cars in July

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), on Tuesday, announced that it cumulatively sold 66,701 cars in July 2023. This marks a 4.46 per cent growth compared to the South Korean automaker's sales numbers posted in July last year when it registered 63,851 units. In the domestic market, Hyundai India recorded 50,701 units in July this year, registering a marginal growth as compared to 50,500 units sold in the same month a year ago.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The range of SUVs has helped the automaker to post significant growth in sales in July 2023.
The range of SUVs has helped the automaker to post significant growth in sales in July 2023.

While domestic market sales for Hyundai India have witnessed marginal growth, export numbers for the car manufacturer have seen a substantial surge in sales with 16,000 units sold last month, up by 19.84 per cent from 13,351 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Adventure and Alcazar Adventure trademarked: Will launch soon

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV: First Drive Review

Commenting on the sales performance of the automaker, Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said that July 2023 marked a significant milestone for the automaker. He attributed the sales performance of the automaker to the range of SUVs sold by the company in India, which include popular models like Creta, Venue alongside Tucson, Alcazar, Kona Electric etc.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Nissan Juke (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Nissan Juke
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹ 10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Toyota Belta (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
₹10 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Garg also hopes that the automaker would be able to post even better sales results in the coming days buoyed by the newly introduced Exter. The upcoming festive season too is expected to help the automaker to post even better sales results, hopes the Hyundai official. “July 2023 marks a significant milestone in Hyundai Motor India’s journey in India. Our Domestic July Sales volume of 50 000 plus units is backed by a strong SUV portfolio. This has been bolstered by the addition of Hyundai Exter to an already strong SUV line-up led by brands like Creta, Venue, Venue N-Line, Tucson, Alcazar, Kona Electric and all-electric SUV Ioniq5. With the semiconductor supply issues more or less behind us, we are all geared up for the upcoming festive season in India starting with Onam in Kerala," he said.

First Published Date: 01 Aug 2023, 12:46 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 284 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.