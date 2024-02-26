Hyundai Creta N Line ready for launch: All N Line models available in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited kicked off 2024 with the debut of the facelifted Creta, which has already amassed over 60,000 bookings. The company has now announced plans to unveil the N Line variant of the Creta on March 11th.

The Hyundai Creta N Line will be equipped with a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine, delivering 158 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 253 Nm at 1,500 - 3,500 rpm. It will be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual-clutch unit, with the latter being the only option currently available.

In addition to the new powertrain, Hyundai will make several mechanical adjustments to enhance the N Line's performance. This includes a firmer suspension setup for improved handling and a redesigned exhaust system to produce a more aggressive sound.

Cosmetically, the Hyundai Creta N Line will feature a sportier front and rear design with revised bumpers, giving it a more dynamic appearance. Once launched, the Creta N Line with be the company's third model with N Line badging in India.

Hyundai's foray into the N Line segment in India began with the launch of the i20 N Line in 2021. The introduction of N Line models is aimed at attracting millennials seeking an engaging and sporty driving experience.

First N Line product in India: i20 N Line

Introduced in 2021, the i20 N Line marked Hyundai's debut of the N Line series in India. Based on the third-generation i20, this variant boasts a sporty exterior with redesigned alloy wheels, a distinctive grille featuring red accents, dual exhausts, and other enhancements.

Inside, the cabin retains a familiar layout as the i20 but incorporates sporty elements reminiscent of a sports car cockpit. These include a black interior theme, a unique three-spoke steering wheel design, leather seats with a chequered-flag pattern and N Line logo, red interior accents, ambient red lighting, and metal pedals.

Powering the i20 N Line is a 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine, generating 118 hp and a peak torque of 172 Nm. It is paired with a choice of transmissions: a six-speed iMT (semi-automatic) or a seven-speed dual-clutch unit. Hyundai claims fuel efficiency figures of 20.25 kmpl with the DCT and 20 kmpl with the iMT.

Hyundai recently unveiled the facelifted version of the i20 N Line in Europe. Interestingly, the OEM launched the updated version of the Hyundai i20 N Line in the Indian market in September last year. Now, with the car receiving more updates in its latest avatar, the hatchback is expected to come to Indian shores in the coming months.

The 2024 i20 N Line facelift boasts a sportier design and additional features compared to its predecessor. It features a new textured radiator grille with N badging, sporty bumpers at the front and rear, red inserts on the front bumper and side skirts, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a refreshed design. Chrome-garnished twin exhausts complete the dynamic look of the vehicle.

Another popular N Line SUV: Venue N Line

The Creta N Line is not the first time Hyundai introduced a SUV N Line model. The Venue N Line was the first N Line SUV model which was launched in 2022. With prices starting from ₹12.08 lakh (ex-showroom), the Venue N Line is the performance-focused variant of the Hyundai Venue.

Powering the Venue N Line is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder inline DOHC petrol engine, also found in the Hyundai i20 N Line performance hatchback. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, this engine delivers 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of torque.

Venue N Line gets a number of cosmetic updates in the form of Red-coloured highlights on its exterior profile.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Venue N Line features red accents both on the exterior and inside the cabin, distinguishing it from the standard versions of the SUV. The vehicle is said to draw inspiration from WRC cars while being tailored for everyday use, promising an exhilarating exhaust note. It is equipped with dual exhaust pipes, dual-tone bumpers, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red brake calipers, red ambient lights, and leather seats.

Inside, it boasts an N Line-specific steering wheel and gear shifter with special branding. Hyundai claims that the Venue N Line offers more than 30 advanced safety features, along with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a first-in-class dashcam with dual cameras. It is also claimed to offer over 60 connected features.

With the introduction of the Creta N Line, Hyundai is set to continue its mission of providing enthusiasts with a driving experience.

