Hyundai Venue N Line launched in hot new avatar. Check pricing and other details

Hyundai Venue N Line is the far sportier-looking twin of the Venue 2022 model that was launched in the country earlier this year.

Hyundai India has launched the Venue N Line in India at a starting price of ₹12.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹13.15 lakh (ex-showroom), for the N8 trim. The performance-focused variant of the Hyundai Venue comes available in two different trim options, with the top-end trim being the N8 and the entry-level being the N6. It is based on the new generation Venue sub-compact SUV, which was introduced to the Indian market earlier last month at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh.

Trims N6 N8 Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 12.16 lakh ₹ 13.15 lakh

The Hyundai Venue N Line comes available in two single-tone colour options - Polar White and Shadow Grey. The SUV also comes available in dual-tone colour themes. There will be two dual-tone exterior colour options which include combinations of Polar White with Phantom Black roof and Thunder Blue with black roof. The Thunder Blue colour option will not be available in a single tone. There are three different dual-tone themes as well. It is claimed to have 30-plus changes over the standard model.

Speaking about the highlight of the SUV, it gets power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder inline DOHC petrol engine, which works under the hood of the Hyundai i20 N Line performance hatchback as well. Paired with a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission, the engine is capable of churning out 118 bhp of power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. Unlike the i20 N Line, the Venue N Line doesn't come with the iMT transmission. The car gets a paddle shifter.

In terms of design, the Hyundai Venue N Line sports red accents all around the exterior and inside the cabin in an attempt to make it stand apart from the standard versions of the SUV. The automaker claims that this SUV comes influenced by the WRC cars but is built to perform in a day-to-day environment. It promises an exhilarating exhaust note, claims the automaker.

It gets dual exhaust pipes, dual-tone bumpers, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, red brake callipers, red ambient lights, leather seats etc. Inside the cabin, it also sports an N Line-specific steering wheel and a gear shifter with special branding. It comes with more than 30 advanced safety features, claims Hyundai. The eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and first-in-class dashcam with dual camera enhance its appeal. Venue N Line is claimed to have over 60 connected features.

