Creta and Venue help Hyundai Motors increase sales by 5.21 % in June

Hyundai Motors India on Saturday shared its monthly sales report. The domestic sales figures grew by 2.04 per cent from 49,001 units in June 2022 to 50,001 units in June 2023. During the same period, the exports increased from 13,350 units to 15,600 units. That is an increase of 16.85 per cent. The cumulative sales figures increased from 62 351 units in June 2022 to 65,601 units in June 2023 which is an increase of 5.21 per cent.

As of now, Hyundai is selling a budget-friendly hatchback and compact sedan such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. There is also a premium hatchback in the portfolio, the i20 which also gets an N Line version. There is the Venue, a popular compact SUV which also gets an N Line variant. Then there is the mid-size SUV and mid-size sedan, the Creta and Verna. The flagship Hyundai that is currently on sale in the Indian market is Tucson.

Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that HMI has achieved a domestic sales volume of 50,000 plus units in the month of June’23. There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai VERNA, Hyundai CRETA, and Hyundai TUCSON have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY 23. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER is truly exhilarating and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon."

The brand is currently working on launching the Exter in the Indian market. The micro SUV will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The production of the Exter has already started and it will launch on 10th of July.

The Exter will also come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Alexa voice command with 10 regional languages, OTA and map updates. Engine options will include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a either 5-speed manual or AMT unit. A CNG-equipped variant will also be on offer with only the manual transmission. Prices are likely to begin from ₹5.5 lakh, going up to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

