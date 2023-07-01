HT Auto
Home Auto News Creta And Venue Help Hyundai Motors Increase Sales By 5.21 % In June

Creta and Venue help Hyundai Motors increase sales by 5.21 % in June

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Jul 2023, 14:08 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motors India on Saturday shared its monthly sales report. The domestic sales figures grew by 2.04 per cent from 49,001 units in June 2022 to 50,001 units in June 2023. During the same period, the exports increased from 13,350 units to 15,600 units. That is an increase of 16.85 per cent. The cumulative sales figures increased from 62 351 units in June 2022 to 65,601 units in June 2023 which is an increase of 5.21 per cent.

Image of Hyundai Exter used for representational purposes only.
Image of Hyundai Exter used for representational purposes only.

As of now, Hyundai is selling a budget-friendly hatchback and compact sedan such as the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. There is also a premium hatchback in the portfolio, the i20 which also gets an N Line version. There is the Venue, a popular compact SUV which also gets an N Line variant. Then there is the mid-size SUV and mid-size sedan, the Creta and Verna. The flagship Hyundai that is currently on sale in the Indian market is Tucson.

Commenting on the June 2023 sales, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that HMI has achieved a domestic sales volume of 50,000 plus units in the month of June’23. There is a positive customer traction for all our products and Hyundai VERNA, Hyundai CRETA, and Hyundai TUCSON have attained leadership positions in their respective segments in the first half of CY 23. The growing excitement amongst our valued customers for our upcoming SUV Hyundai EXTER is truly exhilarating and we look forward to introducing this benchmark SUV in India soon."

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.53 - 12.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue N Line
₹ 12.16 - 13.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz Cng
₹ 7.55 - 10.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹ 7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
₹ 10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Hyundai Exter vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Feature comparison

The brand is currently working on launching the Exter in the Indian market. The micro SUV will be competing against the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite. The production of the Exter has already started and it will launch on 10th of July.

Watch: Hyundai Verna 2023: First Drive Review

The Exter will also come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; Alexa voice command with 10 regional languages, OTA and map updates. Engine options will include the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol tuned for 83 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired with a either 5-speed manual or AMT unit. A CNG-equipped variant will also be on offer with only the manual transmission. Prices are likely to begin from 5.5 lakh, going up to 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2023, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: Grand i10 Nios i20 Aura Hyundai Hyundai Motors India Exter Grand i10 Nios Aura Creta Venue Tucson Verna

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
71% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 259 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 349 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
Bike Cycle Pump Portable Activated High Pressure Universal Foot Air Pump with Needle Extra Pressure Gauge Lightweight Pump for Motorbike, Cars, Bicycle, Football, Balloons, Scooter (Black)
Rs. 439 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city