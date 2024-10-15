Hyundai India raises 8,315 crore from anchor investors ahead of mega-IPO

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the Indian arm of the South Korean automaker, on Monday raised ₹8,315 crore from anchor investors, just a day before its much-awaited initial share-sale opening for public subscription. Some of HMIL's anchor investors are New World Fund Inc, Government of Singapore, Fidelity Funds, BlackRock Global Funds, JP Morgan Funds, HDFC Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company.

BSE has stated in a circular that HMIL has allotted 4.24 crore shares to 225 funds at ₹1,960 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band. This translates to a transaction volume of ₹8,315.27 crore.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Hyundai i20 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 7.04 - 11.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Tucson 2024 1999 cc 1999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Exter 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.13 - 10.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.94 - 13.53 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Out of the total allocation of 4.24 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, HMIL allocated 1.46 crore equity shares to 21 domestic mutual funds through 83 schemes, amounting to 34.42 per cent of the total shares. Some of the major mutual funds that participated in the anchor round include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, SBI MF, Nippon India MF, Kotak MF, Axis MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, UTI MF and Bandhan MF.

Also Read : Hyundai mulls plan to export made-in-India Creta EV globally

A quick look at India's largest IPO

Hyundai Motor India's IPO is the largest in India and the second largest in the world in 2024. With ₹27,870 crore, the Hyundai IPO surpasses the LIC's initial share sale of ₹21,000 crore. The public subscription to Hyundai IPO will be open from October 15 and will conclude on October 17, with a price band of ₹1,865 - ₹1,960 per share.

Hyundai Motor India's IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14,21,94,700 equity shares by promoter Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), with no fresh issue component. This is the first IPO of any major automaker in India in more than two decades, following India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki's listing in 2003.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: