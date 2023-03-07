Hyundai focuses big time on rural Indian market, will enhance product awareness

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday announced it has entered into a corporate partnership with ITC Agro Business Division (ABD) to strengthen its brand presence in rural markets. The carmaker will promote its model line-up on ITC’s extensive and vibrant Agro and rural platforms to enhance brand recall in rural pockets. Through the partnership, Hyundai will collaborate with Choupal Saagar and the e-Choupal platforms in rural hinterlands.

The Indian car market is booming with sales reaching giddy highs. According to data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), car sales last month was up by 11 per cent vis-a-vis February of 2022 and an even more impressive 16 per cent when compared to the pre-pandemic month of February of 2020. But FADA also noted that sentiments have not quite picked up in rural markets. When it does, Hyundai appears determined to be in a position of formidable strength.

Under the agreement with ITC Agro Business Division, Hyundai will drive various event and activities at Choupal Saagar- ITCs integrated rural services hub in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh. The e-Choupal facilities available across 10 states will be leveraged to strengthen brand association and engagement focusing on rural customers. “We are indeed happy to embark on a partnership with Hyundai Motor India Limited to support the aspirations of our farmers by leveraging the ITC e-Choupal and ITCMAARS eco-system," said Rajnikant Rai, Divisional Chief Executive, Agri Business Division, ITC Ltd. “This initiative is anchored on the holistic engagement that the ITC e-Choupal initiative drives in partnership with other institutions aimed at empowering farmers and rural communities."

