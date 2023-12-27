HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Hyundai Collaborates With Red Bull For A High Speed Mountain Biking Event

Hyundai collaborates with Red Bull for a high speed mountain biking event

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Dec 2023, 14:50 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai Motor India Limited has announced that they are collaborating with Red Bull for the inaugural Red Bull Urban Downhill. It is a high-speed mountain biking event wherein athletes engage in a downhill adventure course with various obstacles and high jump ramps along the course. The event is set to take place in Aizwal, Mizoram, in March 2024.

HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India
HMI collaborates with Red Bull to bring Action packed 'Urban-Downhill' to India

Athlete Tomáš Slavík, a Red Bull athlete, will be participating in the Urban Downhill. He said, "I am thrilled to have been part of the first-of-its-kind urban downhill in Aizwal. Exploring challenging routes and breathtaking views during my time there was truly exhilarating. The content is tailor-made for the Indian audience, igniting the spirit of adventure and undoubtedly inspiring young bikers. I eagerly anticipate the response to this video."

Also Read : Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV spotted again ahead of launch. Check interiors

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India, said, “This association is the perfect amalgamation of Hyundai Motor India’s outdoorsy spirit with Red Bull’s energetic spirit. This partnership aligns with a common cohort that is enthusiastic, fun loving and outgoing. On a path to creating benchmarks with new age audience, I am confident that ‘Urban-Downhill’ will mark a new chapter in our exciting journey."

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Tucson 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2024
₹ 30 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Creta 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta 2024
₹ 10.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6 - 10.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹ 65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

First Published Date: 27 Dec 2023, 14:50 PM IST
TAGS: Creta Hyundai Motor India Limited Hyundai Red Bull Urban Downhill

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.