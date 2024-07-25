Hyundai, Charge Zone join hands for EV charging boost. Here’s how

Hyundai Motor India has entered into a partnership with Charge Zone to significantly enhance the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the nation. Charge Zone will install 60 kW fast chargers at 100 Hyundai dealerships nationwide under the partnership.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Charge Zone will be responsible for installing DC 60 kW fast chargers at 100 Hyundai dealerships t

This strategic collaboration is intended to aid in the expansion of public EV charging facilities, thereby providing convenience for both intercity and intracity travel due to the advantageous locations of Hyundai dealerships in cities and along highways. Hyundai Motor India highlighted the importance of this initiative, noting that as India moves towards greater adoption of electric mobility, it is crucial to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure to mitigate range anxiety and foster consumer confidence in electric vehicles.

Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head of Corporate Planning at Hyundai Motor India, stressed that strategic alliances like this are vital for accelerating the adoption of electric mobility solutions and achieving India's carbon neutrality goals. Presently, Hyundai has 19 dealerships equipped with DC 60 kW public EV charging stations.

Hyundai India’s EV investment

Hyundai Motor Co. is making a significant push into the electric vehicle (EV) market in India, a rapidly growing sector with an increasing demand for clean transportation. This strategic move is set against the backdrop of Hyundai's forthcoming $3.5 billion initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian unit, underscoring the company's commitment to both the Indian market and its electrification goals.

According to a Bloomberg report, Hyundai plans to invest approximately ₹20,000 crore ($2.4 billion) in developing and manufacturing electric vehicles within India. This substantial investment reflects Hyundai's recognition of the country's growing environmental concerns and its reliance on older, fuel-intensive vehicles. By focusing on EVs, Hyundai aims to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and support a cleaner transportation ecosystem.

Hyundai's EV strategy includes more than just financial investment. In response to the growing popularity of the Hyundai Creta, the company plans to introduce an electric version, the Hyundai Creta EV, by the first quarter of 2025. This strategic move appears to be a direct response to Tata Motors, which is aggressively expanding its EV lineup with plans to launch ten new models by 2026.

