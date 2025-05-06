Hyundai celebrates 29 years in India, sells 12.7 million units since inception

Hyundai Motor India has announced that they have sold over 12.7 million units since its inception in the Indian market. This figure includes over 3.7 million units that were exported in more than 150 countries. The brand is currently preparing to commence operations at its new manufacturing facility in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in Q4 of calendar year 2025. The company recently allocated ₹1,500 crore towards revamp and modernisation of its Chennai manufacturing facility.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Envisioning India at the heart of global manufacturing and commerce, Hyundai began its journey with the country 29 years ago with a vision of mutual progress. Today, we take immense pride in how far we have come - not just providing smart mobility solutions, but a future that reflects innovation, sustainability and a deep connection with our customers. Guided by our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity,’ HMIL will continue to drive transformation in products and services, while contributing meaningfully to the society."

