HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hyundai And Kia Exit Ola Electric; Sell 3.09% Stake Worth Over 689 Crore

Hyundai and Kia exit Ola Electric; sell 3.09% stake worth over 689 crore

By: PTI
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2025, 06:43 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Hyundai and Kia have offloaded their stake in Ola Electric.

Ola Electric S1
Hyundai and Kia have offloaded their stake in Ola Electric.
Ola Electric S1
Hyundai and Kia have offloaded their stake in Ola Electric.
View Personalised Offers on
Ola Electric Gig arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Company on Tuesday exited Ola Electric Mobility by selling its entire 2.47 per cent stake in the company for 552 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available on the NSE, Hyundai Motor Company sold more than 10.88 crore shares or a 2.47 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ola Electric Gig (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Gig
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹ 39,999 - 49,999
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Diamondhead (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Diamondhead
₹ 3.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Cruiser
₹ 2.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric Roadster
MaxSpeed Icon194 kmph
₹ 1.05 - 1.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric Adventure (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ola Electric Adventure
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Ola Electric S1 Air (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Air
MaxSpeed Icon90 kmph
₹89,999
Compare
View Offers

The shares were disposed of at an average price of 50.70 apiece, taking the transaction value to 551.96 crore.

In a separate transaction, Kia Corporation, a part of global Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, also offloaded over 2.71 crore shares, representing a 0.62 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility.

The shares were sold by Kia Corporation at an average price of 50.55 per share, taking the deal value to 137.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius purchased over 8.61 crore shares, amounting to a 1.95 per cent stake in electric two-wheeler company Ola Electric Mobility for 435 crore.

The shares were acquired at an average price of 50.55 apiece. This took the deal value to 435.47 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Ola Electric Mobility's shares could not be ascertained on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The scrip of Ola Electric Mobility declined 7.58 per cent to close at 49.61 apiece on the NSE.

Last week, Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of 870 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, while noting that it is targeting profitability in the current fiscal.

The company had reported a net loss of 416 crore in the January-March quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal.

The revenue from operations declined to 611 crore compared to 1,598 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

For FY25, the company reported a net loss of 2,276 crore against 1,584 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal. Its revenue from operations declined to 4,514 crore against 5,010 crore in FY24, it added.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2025, 06:43 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Kia Ola Ola Electric

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.