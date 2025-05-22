Honda Two Wheelers surpasses 500 million production mark globally

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda has achieved a monumental milestone by surpassing the 500 million mark in global two-wheeler production since it began operations in 1949. The landmark 500 millionth unit rolled out from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s (HMSI) Vithalapur plant in Gujarat. Notably, the milestone model was the Honda Activa — the best-selling scooter in the Indian market.
